Congress returned from the Easter recess, as did Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Sen. John Fetterman from their extended absences. CQ Roll Call photojournalists were on hand to capture it all.

Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. John Fetterman gestures to the gathered cameras outside the Capitol as he returns to the Senate on Monday following his extended absence for treatment of clinical depression. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell returns to the Senate chamber on Monday for the first time in almost six weeks. The Senate Republican leader had been absent while undergoing treatment for a concussion after a fall at a Washington-area hotel. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

A school group from South Korea performs a martial arts routine at the Lincoln Memorial on Monday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas arrives for the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on the president’s proposed budget request for fiscal 2024 for the Department of Homeland Security in the Dirksen Building on Tuesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Missouri Democratic Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II makes a “Blazing Saddles” reference by pretending to put a gun to his head while questioning SEC Chairman Gary Gensler in the Rayburn House Office Building on Tuesday during the House Financial Services Committee hearing titled “Oversight of the Securities and Exchange Commission.” Cleaver was making a point about defaulting on the national debt by comparing it to the scene in which Sheriff Bart threatens to shoot himself. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Connecticut Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal speaks to reporters while sitting in a wheelchair by the Senate subway in the Capitol on Tuesday. Blumenthal suffered a broken leg during the victory parade for the University of Connecticut men’s basketball team on April 8. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

A Ukrainian soldier signs his country’s flag for California Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu outside the House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing titled “Exposing Putin’s Crimes: Evidence of Russian War Crimes and Other Atrocities in Ukraine” in the Capitol Visitor Center on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin III of West Virginia and Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin talk as FDA Commissioner Robert Califf testifies during the Senate Agriculture, Rural Development, FDA, and Related Agencies Appropriations Subcommittee hearing on the fiscal 2024 budget request for the Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Speaker Kevin McCarthy makes his way to a news conference after the House passed the “Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act” on Thursday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)