Supreme Court pauses rulings limiting abortion drug for now

The Supreme Court put a halt Friday to lower court rulings that would have limited a commonly used abortion medication drug, maintaining access to mifepristone while the challenge to FDA approval moves through the court system.

The order means mifepristone will still be approved for abortion up to 10 weeks of pregnancy and be used at home with distribution by mail. A lower court ruling would have limited the Food and Drug Administration’s regulation of mifepristone, a drug used in the majority of abortions in the United States.

Only Justices Samuel A. Alito Jr. and Clarence Thomas noted that they would have allowed the lower court decision to take effect.

“Contrary to the impression that may be held by many, that disposition would not express any view on the merits of the question whether the FDA acted lawfully in any of its actions regarding mifepristone,” Alito wrote in a dissent. “Rather, it would simply refuse to take a step that has not been shown as necessary to avoid the threat of any real harm during the presumably short period at issue.”

Alito also wrote that the FDA had not appealed a decision in a separate case against the agency in the Eastern District of Washington, where a district judge had paused changes to the regulation of the drug applicable to 17 states and the District of Columbia.