Biden threatens veto on measure to restore solar tariffs

President Joe Biden pledged to veto a joint resolution that would nullify waivers the Commerce Department issued for solar-energy materials coming to the U.S. from China through four Southeast Asian countries.

Biden issued his veto threat to lawmakers Monday, after the Ways and Means Committee voted last week to approve the joint resolution.

The White House said the legislation threatens to “undermine” the domestic solar industry and generate “deep uncertainty for jobs and investments in the solar supply chain and the solar installation market.”

In the statement of administration policy, the Office of Management and Budget said Biden, who issued the waivers on solar imports last summer, does not plan to extend them past June 2024, when they are scheduled to end.

“Passage of this joint resolution would undermine these efforts and create deep uncertainty for jobs and investments in the solar supply chain and the solar installation market,” the White House budget office said in its statement. “The Commerce rule provides a short-term bridge to ensure there is a thriving U.S. solar installation industry ready to purchase the solar products that will be made in these American factories once they are operational.”