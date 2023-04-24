House Republican bill aims to restart border wall, improve tech

The House Homeland Security Committee released proposed legislation Monday that would restart border wall construction, increase the number of Border Patrol agents and modernize border security technology.

The bill, which the committee is scheduled to consider on Wednesday, is part of House Republicans’ larger legislative package to address record-high levels of migration to the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Republican conference has made the issue a focus of their agenda. The House Judiciary Committee advanced counterpart legislation last week that would restrict asylum access for migrants at the border, reinstate migrant family detention and heighten penalties for immigration violations.

Homeland Security Chairman Mark E. Green, R-Tenn., who introduced the legislation Monday, said in a news release that the 68-page bill includes “real border security solutions crafted with the insight of those who pay the cost of this crisis every day: frontline Border Patrol agents, their families, local business owners, state and local law enforcement, as well as farmers and ranchers.”

“This border crisis is one of the greatest security threats facing the American people. Republicans on the Homeland Security Committee won’t stand by and let it continue,” Green said.