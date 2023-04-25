Biden’s official entry to 2024 race shapes House and Senate fight

Declaring that the “battle for the soul of America” he launched four years ago is ongoing, President Joe Biden said Tuesday he will seek reelection because “it is not time to be complacent.”

“Every generation of Americans has faced a moment when they’ve had to defend democracy, stand up for our personal freedoms, and stand up for our right to vote and our civil rights,” Biden said in a three-minute video announcement. “This is ours. Let’s finish the job.”

The video used images of the Jan. 6., 2021, attack on the Capitol and of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., as Biden repeated themes he has stressed in official appearances in recent months, referring to Republicans as “MAGA extremists” who are lining up to cut Social Security to provide tax cuts for “the very wealthy.”

Positioning himself as someone who would heal a divided country worked for Biden in 2020, when he ran as the Democratic choice against President Donald Trump. That election followed the 2018 midterms, in which Democrats swept into control of the House. Next year, however, Biden could face Trump again, this time as the incumbent, after Republicans took back the House in 2022.

Ahead of Biden’s announcement, an NBC News poll found that just 28 percent of registered voters surveyed wanted Biden to run again, with 35 percent of respondents in the same survey saying they want Trump, who has already declared, to campaign again.