Chief justice declines Senate invitation to testify about ethics

Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. has declined an invitation to testify at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing next week on ethics rules for the Supreme Court.

Chair Richard J. Durbin, D-Ill., had invited Roberts to testify at the May 2 hearing, as congressional Democrats respond to reports that Justice Clarence Thomas did not disclose luxury trips and a real estate transaction with a billionaire GOP donor.

Roberts responded in a one-page letter Tuesday that said he “must respectfully decline your invitation.”

Roberts wrote that it is “exceedingly rare” for justices to testify before Congress about anything other than annual appropriations, “as one might expect in light of separation of powers concerns and the importance of preserving judicial independence.”

The letter included a copy of the current “Statement of Ethics Principles and Practices to which all current Members of the Supreme Court subscribe.”