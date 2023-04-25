GOP leaders try to woo holdouts ahead of debt limit vote

Speaker Kevin McCarthy is planning to bring House Republicans’ bill that would raise the debt limit, cut spending and overhaul energy tax and regulatory policies to the floor Wednesday without changes some members have pushed for in recent days.

“We’re going to pass the bill on the floor,” the California Republican told reporters late Tuesday.

McCarthy’s comments came after he huddled with a group of Midwestern GOP members in his office for roughly an hour to discuss their concerns about the bill repealing biofuel tax credits that are a big boon for farmers and energy producers in their states.

Republicans spotted entering or exiting the meeting with McCarthy included Iowa’s Randy Feenstra, Ashley Hinson, Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Zach Nunn; Minnesota’s Michelle Fischbach and Brad Finstad; Wisconsin’s Derrick Van Orden; Nebraska’s Adrian Smith and Mike Flood; and South Dakota’s Dusty Johnson.

Ways and Means Chairman Jason Smith, R-Mo., senior Agriculture Committee member Frank D. Lucas, R-Okla., and Louisiana Rep. Garret Graves — who McCarthy has appointed to help unify various factions around a single set of debt limit demands — also participated in the meeting.