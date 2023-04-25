Nikki Haley calls for ‘national consensus’ on abortion

ARLINGTON, Va. — Nikki Haley, the former United Nations ambassador who is running for president, said the nation's next top executive will need to find a “national consensus” on abortion, a topic Republicans have struggled to respond to since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year.

In a roughly 20-minute speech Tuesday at the anti-abortion group Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America headquarters, Haley said she is “unapologetic” about being against abortion, but said the issue should be approached with respect, rather than demonizing the opposing side.

“Abortion is a deeply personal topic for both women and men. I understand why someone's body and someone else's life are not things to be taken lightly, and they should not be politicized,” she said. “Most people have a story that has brought them to their views about abortion.”

Haley said her personal views on abortion are shaped by her husband, who was adopted, and by the couple's struggle to have children. She said she understands the challenges of pregnancy and that she would never “downplay [the] difficulties” of people who have unwanted pregnancies.

She said that finding consensus on abortion would be difficult, but outlined several areas where she said there is already agreement, such as ensuring babies born during a failed abortion receive medical care, that mothers shouldn’t be pressured into having abortions and that more should be done to make adoption easier.