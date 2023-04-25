What McCarthy, GOP should fear about the never-ending abortion controversies

The showdown over the debt ceiling is beginning to resemble an old-time movie serial. It is easy to imagine Speaker Kevin McCarthy grinning with pleasure as he ties the U.S. Treasury to the railroad tracks as the big engine called "Default" comes roaring into view.

As he counts votes in anticipation of this week's House floor action on the GOP's slash-and-burn-and-then-cut-again budget plan, McCarthy, a California Republican, is most likely telling skittish members that the future of the GOP’s fragile majority depends on hanging together.

But, in truth, it is hard to grow passionate about the national debt.

We have all yawned as we have listened to boilerplate rhetoric about how profligate spending in Washington will be a burden "on our children and our children's children."

The deficit is an abstraction in the way that crime, immigration and abortion are not.