Bipartisan groups urge Congress to boost election security grants

A bipartisan group of more than three dozen former election officials, members of Congress and Cabinet secretaries is calling for increased federal funding for election security to counter cyberthreats.

In a letter to the House and Senate shared first with CQ Roll Call, members of the National Council on Election Integrity are seeking at least $400 million in fiscal 2024 for election security grants.

“Foreign and domestic bad actors have demonstrated the capacity to cast doubt on the legitimacy of a safe and secure election through advanced AI-fueled disinformation, cyber attacks on registration systems, malign finance operations, and targeting of electrical systems during critical voting or tabulation periods,” the group wrote. “The lack of adequate federal funding to match the cyber threat has left our election system at increasing risk.”

The request comes as House Republicans are looking to sharply reduce spending without significantly cutting Social Security, Medicare or military programs. President Joe Biden’s budget request for the fiscal year that starts in October seeks $5 billion over 10 years to “restore and strengthen democracy.” Congress this year appropriated $75 million for election security grants to states and localities, the same as fiscal 2022, according to the Election Assistance Commission’s budget justification.

The National Council on Election Integrity, which is affiliated with Issue One, a bipartisan advocacy group that also seeks to overhaul campaign finance laws, said in the letter that Congress has a “Constitutional duty to secure federal elections, and the American people overwhelmingly support appropriating federal funds to do so.”