House Republicans press ATF leader at oversight hearing

House Republicans prodded the chief of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives during a hearing Wednesday, questioning his expertise and criticizing a rule that would toughen regulations on firearms with stabilizing braces.

The House Judiciary Committee hearing featured testy exchanges with Republican lawmakers, who at times cut off ATF Director Steven Dettelbach or accused him of not answering their questions.

“I'm not getting anything from him,” Texas Republican Rep. Troy Nehls said as he interrupted an answer from Dettelbach. “I just want the American people, everybody to understand, you're going after veterans, individuals like myself.”

The tone of the hearing underscored GOP grievances with the agency and with a rule that would require gun owners before June to register pistols with stabilizing braces that turn them into short-barreled rifles.

Republicans on the committee have called the regulation an overreach, have advanced a joint resolution to block it, and have said the ATF has given conflicting messages in the past on the topic. The rule will expose unknowing gun owners to criminal liability, Republicans argue, and the device was designed to help people with disabilities.