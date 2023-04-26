Senate passes measure to roll back truck emissions rule

The Senate narrowly passed a joint resolution that would roll back an EPA regulation setting stringent standards for smog-forming emissions from heavy-duty trucks.

The Congressional Review Act joint resolution, which passed 50-49 Wednesday afternoon, was driven by arguments from Republicans and some Democrats that the Biden administration regulation would contribute to supply chain woes and inflation after the trucking industry warned it would significantly increase costs for big rigs.

And it shows that fossil energy-friendly Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va., continues to be wary of President Joe Biden’s stringent climate standards. Still, the tally was well short of the two-thirds majority that would be needed to override a veto, which the White House said Biden would issue if the measure reaches his desk.

“The irony is, the prices of newer vehicles will escalate, incentivizing truckers and businesses to hold onto their older, higher-emitting trucks,” Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., sponsor of the resolution, said in a Wednesday floor speech. “Smaller, more affordable trucking businesses will close up shop, and the ones that can afford higher prices will raise their rates. This means consumers will be paying more money to a smaller group of businesses.”

The EPA’s nitrogen oxide (NOx) rule, finalized in December, requires heavy- and medium-duty vehicles starting in model year 2027 to meet the “most stringent” emissions reduction option first proposed by the agency a year ago.