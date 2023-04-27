Grammys on the Hill culminates with push to limit use of lyrics in court

The music of Eric B. and Rakim, Big Daddy Kane and Public Enemy and contributions from myriad other artists helped inspire Jamaal Bowman to run for Congress.

The New York Democrat, standing in front of the Capitol in the House Triangle on Thursday, quoted lyrics from his favorite artists as lawmakers, musicians, producers and other creators gathered to reintroduce legislation aimed at protecting the creative freedoms of all artists, and rappers in particular. The measure would limit prosecutors from using rappers’ own words in their music against them when facing criminal or civil charges.

"If Rakim didn't tell me 'With knowledge of self there's nothing I can't solve,' I never would have pursued knowledge of self which gave me the self esteem and self worth to be standing here before you today," said Bowman, quoting lyrics from the Eric B. and Rakim classic “Move the Crowd” during a news conference alongside Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., who reintroduced the Restoring Artistic Protection Act (RAP Act).

“It’s not just rhythm and poetry. It’s foreshadowing. It’s personification. It’s literature. It’s compare and contrast. It’s education,” Bowman continued in his defense of the genre.

The RAP Act was first introduced by Johnson in the 117th Congress with 10 Democratic co-sponsors. The measure did not make it out of committee.