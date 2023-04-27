‘Not all bosses are created equally’: Houchin remembers Coats as among the best

Erin Houchin still remembers one of her first jobs as one that nearly eliminated politics as a career path entirely.

“I don’t want to call out anybody in particular, but I had one of the worst jobs in politics for about a year, and that was one of my very first jobs that I ever had,” she said.

Houchin decided to work in the family and child services arena after graduating from Indiana University with a bachelor’s degree in psychology, but she found herself getting involved with politics through campaigns and her local Republican Party. Then former Sen. Dan Coats called her about a role serving as a regional director in Indiana.

Houchin ended up spending three years with Coats, leaving to run for the Indiana Senate, where she served for eight years. She hopes to have a work environment similar to the one provided by Coats, who she said treated his staffers with decorum and kindness — not a universal experience for congressional staffers, she said.

“I just don’t want to carry on that way,” Houchin said.