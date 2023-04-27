South Korea’s Yoon reminds lawmakers of benefits of US intervention

South Korea’s president told Congress on Thursday his country — a onetime beneficiary of U.S. military intervention and significant foreign aid — now stood ready to stand in solidarity with Ukraine and other vulnerable democracies and help them in their hour of need.

As lawmakers, especially Republicans, debate whether the U.S. can afford to provide Ukraine with significant taxpayer largesse — $113 billion in related aid since Russia mounted its full-scale invasion of its smaller neighbor more than a year ago — the president drew unmistakable allusions to the example and rewards accrued from U.S. aid to South Korea decades ago.

So were comparisons to Taiwan, which is facing mounting military threats from its much larger neighbor China.

“When North Korea invaded us in 1950, democracies came running to help us. We fought together and kept our freedom. The rest is history,” President Yoon Suk Yeol said at a joint meeting of Congress that saw the House floor packed and the galleries above it filled with an audience of South Korean, American and foreign dignitaries.

Among those in the audience was Ukraine’s ambassador to Washington, Oksana Markarova, who nodded vigorously when Yoon said, “Korea’s experience shows us just how important it is for democracies to uphold solidarity. Korea will stand in solidarity with the free world. We will actively work to safeguard the freedom of the people of Ukraine and support their efforts in reconstruction.”