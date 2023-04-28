Common ground on the debt limit? Here’s what to look for

​The House-passed debt limit and spending cut bill won’t survive bipartisan negotiations in full. But there are some potentially salvageable pieces of the GOP measure that could end up in a final deal.

While most lawmakers in either party aren’t ready to start talking about compromise, the few who are point to work requirements for benefit programs, discretionary spending caps and a fiscal commission as potential areas for bipartisan agreement.

The work requirements and spending caps in Republicans’ bill would likely need to be softened to win Democratic support, but both parties share some interest or prior voting records on such policies.

A fiscal commission to recommend deficit reduction strategies is not in the GOP bill, but centrists in both parties keep returning to this idea as low-hanging bipartisan fruit.

To be clear, the vast majority of Democrats are not even entertaining negotiations with Republicans on debt limit conditions, as they are still insisting on a "clean" bill.