Congressional dads call for more changing tables in House office bathrooms

The Congressional Dads Caucus is calling out the lack of diaper changing tables in House office buildings and asking the House Administration Committee to address the shortage.

The caucus, founded by Rep. Jimmy Gomez, D-Calif., in January, sent a letter Friday to House Administration Chairman Bryan Steil, R-Wis., and ranking member Joseph D. Morelle, D-N.Y., asking them to expand access to changing tables throughout the House side of the Capitol complex.

Gomez, whose son Hodge was born last year, said in an interview Thursday that he learned of the shortage when a constituent posted about it on social media after a visit to the Capitol. He sent staff to investigate the issue and found that many bathrooms in the Rayburn and Longworth office buildings have no changing tables. Cannon, which is in the final phase of a renovation project, has many more options, Gomez said.

“It just makes life easier if you have changing tables in all the restrooms,” Gomez said in the interview. “If people come to the Capitol to participate in a hearing or to testify and they bring their child, they wouldn’t have to sneak away or do it in the corner or do it on the floor.”

The Congressional Dads Caucus has 28 members (26 of whom signed the letter) to push for family-friendly policies.