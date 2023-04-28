Joe Biden’s first 2024 foe: His enthusiasm problem with Democratic voters

He’s running. He has a strong chance to be reelected. Yet, Democratic voters want another name — any other name, really — atop the Democratic side of the ballot.

If President Joe Biden were a pitcher entering the game in front of his home crowd, the collective groan from the friendly fans would be deafening.

Biden announced this week he will seek a second term — but not even he seems all that excited about it. Hours after his campaign released a three-minute video that featured clues about his 2024 messaging, Biden spoke at length to a group of labor union officials — but never mentioned his final campaign for the presidency.

Voters are equally meh about Biden’s reelection bid, creating a big challenge for the 80-year-old president. And he knows it.

“They’re going to see a race, and they’re going to judge whether or not I have it or I don’t have it. I respect them taking a hard look at it,” the president replied Wednesday, referring to voters, when asked during a news conference about his age and dismal poll numbers.