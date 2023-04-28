NC court reverses decision on partisan gerrymandering, allows GOP to draw new maps

In a decision that could have significant repercussions for the balance of power in the closely divided U.S. House, North Carolina's highest court on Friday reversed an earlier ruling that declared partisan gerrymandering illegal.

The 5-2 decision by the Republican majority on the court will allow the Republican-controlled legislature to redraw district boundaries for both Congress and the General Assembly to favor GOP candidates. Both Democratic justices were in the minority.

North Carolina's congressional delegation is currently evenly divided, with seven Republicans and seven Democrats. But the court's decision empowers Republicans in Raleigh to remake the map, which could place at least three of those Democrats in jeopardy.

"Here in North Carolina, the voters have become very party loyalists and have pretty much sorted themselves geographically, so I think the expectation is that we will go from what is now a 7-7 congressional delegation to likely 11-3 — or maybe pushing 12-2," said Michael Bitzer, chairman of the politics and history department at Catawba College in Salisbury, N.C.

"With this carte blanche that Republicans in the legislature have now, anything and everything to maximize their seats in the congressional delegation and in the state legislative chambers is on the table,'' Bitzer added.