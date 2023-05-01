Cardin decides not to run again, ending Hill career begun in 1987

Sen. Benjamin L. Cardin said Monday that he would not seek reelection next year, bringing to a close a congressional career that began in 1987 in the House.

The Maryland Democrat first won his Senate seat in 2006 and was last reelected in 2018 by more than 30 percentage points. Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rated the race as Solid Democratic, and even without Cardin on the ballot, Democrats are favored to hold the seat.

“It’s time,” Cardin, 79, told The Baltimore Sun. “I always knew this election cycle would be the one I would be thinking about not running again, so it’s not something that hit me by surprise. I enjoy life. There are other things I can do.”

Cardin discussed highlights of his career, including efforts to clean up Chesapeake Bay and the Magnitsky Act providing international sanctions for human rights violations, in a five-and-a-half-minute video discussion with his wife, Myrna Cardin, released by his office.

“I’m proud of all I have done for Maryland,” Cardin said in a statement. “I have given my heart and soul to our great state, and I thank Marylanders for trusting me as your representative all these years. … I have run my last election and will not be on the ballot in 2024.”