Texas Rep. Colin Allred prepares challenge to Sen. Ted Cruz

Democratic Rep. Colin Allred of Texas, a former Baylor University football standout and civil rights lawyer serving his third term in the House, is jumping into the Senate race.

Allred is preparing to kick off a run against Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, Politico reported Monday, citing two sources. The Dallas Morning News also reported the news, citing four sources.

Cruz has held the Senate seat since 2013 and made an unsuccessful run for president three years later. In 2018, he won reelection by nearly 3 percentage points over then-Rep. Beto O’Rourke, a Democrat.

Allred’s candidacy will once again test Democrats’ hopes that Texas is becoming a politically purple state.

Allred was first elected to Congress in 2018, flipping a suburban Dallas district by unseating Republican Pete Sessions. He is viewed by Democrats as a rising star within the party.