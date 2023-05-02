Gaetz to press charges against woman arrested in drink-throwing incident

Rep. Matt Gaetz said he is pressing charges against a Florida woman who allegedly threw a drink at him over the weekend while he attended an event in his home district.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday that Selena Chambers, 41, of Tallahassee, was charged with battery of an elected official, a felony, and simple battery, a misdemeanor, after throwing the drink at the Florida Republican and shouting obscenities at him.

Gaetz said the incident occurred while he and his wife were at the South Walton Beaches Wine & Food Festival on Saturday.

“We were taking pictures and having polite conversations and as I was chatting with one gentleman, a lady threw a drink on the both of us and she was promptly arrested,” Gaetz said Tuesday on his podcast, “Firebrand with Matt Gaetz.”

Chambers was held on a $1,000 bond and released the next day, according to the sheriff’s office. She told responding officers that she tripped and spilled her drink on Gaetz but admitted to recognizing the congressman, according to the police report.