Moskowitz launches Sneaker Caucus, lays claim to best shoe game title

The key to securing the newest pair of Air Jordans on release day was getting to the mall early, according to Rep. Jared Moskowitz.

Moskowitz, 42, grew up in the late 1980s and 1990s, when the fervor around Michael Jordan and his basketball sneakers was at its peak.

“If you weren’t lucky enough to get your pair, you were done,” says the Florida freshman, recalling the days when he would arrive with his father before stores opened to wait in line. “There was no internet, no secondary marketplace. But there was no better feeling than going to school the next day with a pair of Jordans that nobody else had.”

Moskowitz’s passion for basketball sneakers is still on display as he wears his Jordans around Capitol Hill, alongside a growing number of lawmakers who similarly don athletic shoes as attitudes about footwear shift. Moskowitz, a Democrat, launched the Congressional Sneaker Caucus last week in partnership with fellow freshman Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, R-Ore. They hope to find common ground with members and staff who share their predilection, regardless of party affiliation.

In addition to starting bipartisan conversations, Moskowitz said he also expects to host caucus meetings and events (sneakers will be required, obviously) and partner with manufacturers on philanthropic endeavors.