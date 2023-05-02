Senate, for now, defers to Biden and McCarthy on debt talks

Senators are so far standing firm on letting Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden work out how to address the debt limit.

Even after Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen said Monday that the government may be unable to pay its bills on time as soon as June 1 — several senators said that leaves enough time to find agreement and brushed off any need for a short-term patch.

“I think the longer that debt limit sword of Damocles hangs over the country’s economy and frightens investors and causes uncertainty with projects and investments, the worse off we are,” Budget Chairman Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., said.

Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., said Congress and the White House were always going to go down to the wire with negotiations, regardless of the “x date” falling sooner than many expected.

“At some point they have to make it to a deal,” he said. “And a deal can come together very quickly once they decide that neither side gets an advantage by waiting or stalling any longer. Do I think it’s going to happen anywhere in the next day or so? The answer is no. Will it be closer to the deadline so that each side can say that they worked as hard as they could? Yes.”