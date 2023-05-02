Senator to pitch nearly $1 billion plan to fight fentanyl trafficking

Sen. Christopher S. Murphy will release a budget proposal Tuesday that would provide nearly $1 billion in next fiscal year’s government funding bill to fight fentanyl trafficking across the southwest border.

The Connecticut Democrat, who is chairman of the Appropriations Committee’s Homeland Security panel, released details of the plan ahead of the subcommittee’s scheduled hearing Wednesday related to the issue.

Murphy said through a spokesperson that the proposal “would help build upon the bipartisan success we achieved in last year’s spending package.”

“As we return to regular order in our appropriations process, I hope this serves are a starting point for a substantive debate on how best to stem the flow of fentanyl,” Murphy said.

Roughly half of the funding would aim to expand the ability of border officers to inspect more passenger vehicles entering the country via the U.S.-Mexico border and to improve officers’ ability to seize profits from drug sales leaving the U.S., according to a six-page proposal provided by Murphy’s office.