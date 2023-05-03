Senate Democrats announce sweeping effort to outcompete China

Senate Democrats are mobilizing virtually all of their committees to come up with a massive legislative package designed to combat the Chinese government and bolster U.S. competitiveness against the global powerhouse.

The measure, which committee leaders have begun discussing with their ranking members in hopes of finding bipartisan consensus, would expand on the "chips and science" law Congress enacted last year. That package was largely focused on spurring domestic semiconductor manufacturing, scientific research and technology innovation.

The policy areas Democrats hope to cover in the new package are vast, but Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., boiled it down to five key topics:

Limiting the flow of advanced technology to the Chinese government through export control laws and sanctions.

Curbing U.S. investment in China, including by giving the Commerce and Treasury secretaries authority to screen and halt capital flowing to Chinese government-backed high-tech industries.

Investing in domestic industries, including small businesses, that can reduce reliance on China.

Aligning U.S. allies and economic partners against the Chinese government, like providing a U.S.-led alternative to China’s Belt and Road Initiative that aims to expand its reach through funding infrastructure projects around the globe.

Deterring China from conflict with Taiwan and ensuring U.S. military allies are aligned in security goals.

Democratic committee chairs, who spoke alongside Schumer at a press conference, are planning to hold hearings and mark up legislation. The bills will be combined “into one large Chinese government competition bill in coming months,” Schumer said.

“We hope to get a bill within the next several months if we can do it,” he said. “It's a big undertaking. But that's what we hope to do.”