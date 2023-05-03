Watchdog points to low budget requests for prison upkeep issues

The Bureau of Prisons has lowballed its budget requests to Congress, which has weakened its ability to address aging and deteriorating infrastructure, a government watchdog said Wednesday.

And the report from the Justice Department’s inspector general pointed to $1 billion Congress has set aside for new prison construction that has gone unspent — including a Kentucky project the government has made “repeated, unsuccessful requests to cancel.”

The DOJ watchdog featured images of crumbling and worn-out infrastructure in the nation’s federal prison system in the report, including images from the now-shuttered institution in lower Manhattan where sex offender Jeffrey Epstein killed himself.

The inspector general’s report said two major factors were to blame in the issues with the agency’s infrastructure planning: a gulf between the available and needed funding, and the lack of a “well-defined infrastructure strategy.”

“Without such a strategy, the BOP is unable to prioritize projects, or effectively communicate its needs to relevant decision-makers, including DOJ leadership, the Office of Management and Budget and Congress,” DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz said in a video posted Wednesday.