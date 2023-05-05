‘End of whatever regime’: A nuclear-armed presidential threat isn’t what it used to be

A nuclear-armed world leader threatening to overthrow a sovereign government just isn’t what it used to be.

It turns out, the one with the most technologically advanced military and modernized nuclear arsenal doing so also isn’t what it used to be. Welcome to the post-Donald Trump era — well, maybe — of global affairs.

That’s just what happened in a surreal moment last week at the White House, when President Joe Biden, no stranger to foreign policy or the North Korean nuclear threat, put Trump’s favorite pen pal, Kim Jong Un, on notice.

“Look, a nuclear attack by North Korea against the United States or its allies or … partners is unacceptable and will result in the end of whatever regime, were it to take such an action,” Biden said during an April 26 joint news conference with his South Korean counterpart.

He and Yoon Suk Yeol were in the Rose Garden that day, in large part to announce a new nuclear attack response pact. Under it, among other things, South Korean conventional military forces will be integrated with America’s nuclear arsenal to ensure a swift and decisive response to any nuclear launch by Kim.