Lieberman: No Labels trying to ‘make sure’ Trump not reelected

The No Labels political operation is not a “secret plot to reelect Donald Trump” according to founding chairman and former Connecticut Sen. Joe Lieberman.

“That's just ridiculous. I mean, there's no basis in fact,” Lieberman, who was last elected to the Senate in 2006 on a third-party line as what he called an independent Democrat, said in an interview Thursday.

Lieberman said that, in fact, the point of No Labels trying to get ballot access in 2024 in as many states as possible was not only to make a statement about the partisanship of the two-party system, but also “to make sure that Donald Trump is not reelected as president.”

A number of other groups and commentators, including Third Way, have accused the No Labels plan of potentially paving the way for former President Trump to return to the Oval Office.

Lieberman, the Democrats’ 2000 vice presidential nominee, said that just speaking for himself, a two-man race between President Joe Biden and Trump would not be a hard call.