Biden administration drafting airline passenger protection rules

The Biden administration is writing new regulations to ensure passengers are compensated for flight delays and cancellations caused by airlines as Congress considers legislation with similar goals.

The rules haven’t been officially proposed but were announced with few details on Monday. They would require airlines to provide compensation, meal vouchers, overnight accommodations, ground transportation to and from a hotel, rebooking and timely customer service during and after flight delays and cancellations that are under the airlines’ control.

“When an airline causes a flight cancellation or delay, passengers should not foot the bill,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement. “This rule would, for the first time in U.S. history, propose to require airlines to compensate passengers and cover expenses such as meals, hotels, and rebooking in cases where the airline has caused a cancellation or significant delay.”

Lawmakers in Congress have been pressing the Federal Aviation Administration to address passenger protections after what critics have called a Southwest Airlines Co. “meltdown” in December when delays and cancellations stranded thousands of passengers across the country during the holiday season.

The Senate Commerce Committee held a hearing on passenger protections in March, setting up conversations for an FAA reauthorization bill that’s due this year. Aside from fair compensation, the panel’s chair, Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., and other Democrats have also called on airlines to nix “junk fees” for things like family seating.