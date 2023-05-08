Meet the new permitting debate. It’s the same as the old one.

To understand how to run the gauntlet needed to change federal law that governs environmental permits, and the hurdles that must be overcome in doing so, look to a vote in December.

Forty-seven senators voted in favor of attaching an environmental permitting bill to the annual defense authorization language, which became law, and 47 voted against it, leaving the permitting legislation out of the defense bill. Most Democrats, Maine independent Angus King and seven Republicans voted for the legislation. Most Republicans and 10 members of the Democratic conference, including Vermont independent Bernie Sanders, voted against it.

“What crisis will have to occur to spur bipartisan action?” Sen. Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va., who offered the bill, said after the tie vote. “As frustrating as the political games of Washington are, I will not give up.”

As permitting proposals percolate months later — including in debt-limit legislation passed by a new Republican majority in the House — the forces for and opposed to a permitting overhaul look a lot like they did in December. Congressional Democrats on the party’s left wing are wary of bills to limit public input from communities near new projects, moderate Democrats favor permitting changes to speed up clean-energy projects and Republicans are convinced the permitting process takes too long to complete.

Beyond Manchin’s new bill, which would establish time limits for environmental reviews required under the National Environmental Policy Act, the primary federal permitting law, a pair of Senate Republicans — Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia and John Barrasso of Wyoming — introduced their own bills last Thursday.