Business groups weigh in on debt limit impasse ahead of meeting

Ahead of an afternoon sitdown at the White House between President Joe Biden and congressional leaders, business groups are pressuring the two parties to cut a bipartisan deal to promptly resolve the ongoing debt limit standoff.

The business community is growing more vocal after last week’s surprise announcement from Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen that the debt ceiling must be raised or suspended as early as June 1 to avoid missed payments that could spark economic calamity.

In recent days, influential groups like the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Business Roundtable, National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors and Retail Industry Leaders Association have weighed in urging lawmakers and the White House to put aside their differences. The groups’ rhetoric has varied somewhat.

The chamber’s release on Tuesday called specifically for pairing a debt limit boost with discretionary spending caps and provisions to streamline the permitting process for energy infrastructure projects. The group’s chief policy officer, former House GOP leadership aide Neil Bradley, said such measures were “ripe for inclusion” in any final package, arguing they will reduce deficits, bring certainty to the appropriations process and boost infrastructure investment.

Similarly, NAW President and CEO Eric Hoplin urged negotiators to strike a deal that includes “serious steps toward addressing the out-of-control spending that led us here in the first place.”