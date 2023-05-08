Debt limit veterans look for hopeful signs in Tuesday’s meeting

President Joe Biden’s meeting with congressional leaders Tuesday on the debt limit could lay the groundwork for staff to start negotiations or, at the least, kick off a series of Oval Office conversations, according to former congressional aides who navigated similar standoffs in the past.

The White House meeting comes a little over three weeks before the federal government could run out of borrowing room and be unable to pay all its bills on time.

The "x date" could be as soon as June 1, according to Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen, who in an interview with CNBC on Monday warned of "economic catastrophe" and "financial chaos" if action isn’t taken in time.

Some former Democratic and Republican aides said in interviews that the best-case scenario on the path to an agreement would involve Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., tapping key aides at Tuesday’s gathering to begin looking for consensus. Others said there could be a shift in tone toward dealmaking.

But there could be a range of outcomes, with several aides warning the worst case would be if Biden and McCarthy leave the meeting and slam each other publicly, without setting up future meeting dates.