Does Colin Allred stand a chance against Ted Cruz in Texas?

Should Sen. Ted Cruz be worried about his reelection prospects? History says “no.”

After all, the last Democrat to win a Senate election in the Lone Star State was Lloyd Bentsen, who was reelected in 1988. Democrat Bob Krueger served about six months after Bentsen resigned to become secretary of the Treasury, but he lost a special election to fill the rest of Bentsen’s term to Republican Kay Bailey Hutchison.

It has been about 35 years since Texas Democrats have won a Senate race, and they haven’t done much better in elections for governor. Ann Richards was the last Democrat elected governor, in 1990.

A quick look at the other statewide elections and the partisan makeup of the state Legislature confirms the obvious: Texas has become reliably Republican. Sure, there are Democratic pockets of strength, but the state is red, not purple.

But Texas is changing. Can it change enough to give Democratic Rep. Colin Allred a serious chance next year to knock off Cruz, a two-term Republican?