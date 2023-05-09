Lawmakers push for PEPFAR to stay steady during time of change

BANGKOK — Now entering its 21st year, the U.S. President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, the largest commitment by a country to eliminate a disease, is considered a government success story, credited with major advancements in combating HIV/AIDS globally.

But this year, eight provisions of the law also known as PEPFAR are up for reauthorization, making it a key health measure up for congressional consideration.

It's early in the process, but major overhauls to the law this year so far look unlikely. Instead, both the Biden administration and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are eyeing a clean reauthorization and no changes to annual appropriations. Biden requested $4.8 billion for fiscal 2024 in direct global HIV funding, consistent with what it has received since fiscal 2019.

Quietly, though, advocates warn that factors like the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation and ambitious U.N. pledges to eliminate the HIV/AIDS epidemic by 2030 have raised the pressure to not lose progress.

Advocates who'd like more money for the program are muting their concerns, worried about undermining bipartisan understanding of an agreement and jeopardizing the program. If one person opens the door, one global health advocate warned, then everyone will.