No debt deal, but Biden, Hill leaders agree to meet again

President Joe Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy didn’t appear to get any closer to agreement on how to raise the debt ceiling after a roughly hourlong meeting Tuesday afternoon, which was their first since Feb. 1.

But despite familiar rhetoric from both parties, Biden and congressional leaders plan to meet again Friday, McCarthy and Biden said.

And staff from both sides of the aisle were preparing to meet as soon as Tuesday evening to discuss how to bridge the partisan divide over spending curbs that Republicans want, Democratic leaders said after leaving the White House, where they met with Biden, McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

“I told congressional leaders that I’m prepared to begin a separate discussion about my budget, spending priorities, but not under the threat of default," Biden said. He said the debt limit should be raised "for more than a year so we can move things along."

As the country barrels toward running out of borrowing room and being unable to pay all its bills on time as early as June 1, both sides are still dug in. Biden and congressional Democrats want a clean debt ceiling increase, while McCarthy and other Republicans are demanding concessions.