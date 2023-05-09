Trump’s Hill backers often voted like DeSantis on entitlements

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign to win back his old office has targeted potential rival Ron DeSantis’ congressional votes on budgets that endorsed changes in Social Security and Medicare benefits.

In doing so, he’s indirectly implicated his own supporters who voted the same way as the Florida governor when they were colleagues in the House during DeSantis’ tenure from 2013 through 2018. In fact, before Trump came on the scene, such fiscal policy positions were more or less GOP orthodoxy.

Trump backers, like Rep. Michael C. Burgess, R-Texas, say there’s no contradiction. Burgess said he endorsed Trump in part because of his approach to health care, in particular a 2020 price transparency rule that requires health care plans to disclose pricing and cost-sharing information to patients.

Another reason is foreign policy. “I’m truly frightened about what is going on in the world right now,” Burgess said. “[Trump] could be obnoxious to people, but at the same time everyone knew where he stood and no one was going to try any funny stuff.”

Burgess said he supports changes to Medicare and Social Security because “if you just continue down the path without doing anything, bad things are going to happen to beneficiaries.”