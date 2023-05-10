Biden, Agriculture committee leaders to discuss farm bill goals

The top four farm bill writers and President Joe Biden will meet Thursday to discuss the legislation amid concerns that an impasse in debt ceiling negotiations between the White House and House Republicans could slow progress on the wide-ranging policy bill for agriculture.

Uncertainty over the debt ceiling led House Armed Services Chairman Mike D. Rogers, R-Ala., on Tuesday to indefinitely delay a markup of the fiscal 2024 defense authorization bill. Subcommittees had planned to mark up their sections of the bill Thursday and Friday.

House Agriculture Chairman Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Pa., and ranking member David Scott, D-Ga., and Senate Agriculture Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., and ranking member John Boozman, R-Ark., are scheduled to attend the White House discussion.

Stabenow said the main goal of the meeting of the “four corners,” as the committee leaders are called, is to “have a broader discussion about the farm bill and all the implications for it.”

The discussions will “demonstrate we are working together in a bipartisan way,” Stabenow said.