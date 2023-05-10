Debt talks: Fiscal discipline vs. no negotiation

Going into the debt ceiling debate, President Joe Biden was insisting on a “clean increase.” He refused to even discuss the possibility of negotiating with Republicans, insisting that they didn’t even have a plan. Part of his calculation was that House Republicans, given the lengthy floor vote for a new speaker in January, would be so divided that nothing could pass the House.

However, Republicans did come up with a plan and successfully passed it — with no Democratic support.

That vote significantly changed the strategic situation for both Republicans and the White House. In the Winston Group’s latest “Winning the Issues” survey (conducted April 28-30), 48 percent of voters said they believed the president should negotiate with congressional leaders, while only 14 percent supported the president refusing to negotiate and insisting instead on a “clean increase” without conditions. Another 25 percent took the position that the president should negotiate only after congressional leaders have put forward their plan.

Prior to the House vote, that 25 percent of voters were more aligned with a clean increase because there was no alternative. But by passing the bill, Republicans addressed that concern and have now gotten these voters what they wanted and what Biden demanded: a plan. With that plan passed by the House, they are now going to turn to Biden to negotiate with Republicans. The issue of fiscal discipline now has a seat at the negotiating table.

In this debt ceiling debate, there has been an important shift in the electorate’s view on the impact of the national debt. The debt ceiling has generally been an abstract issue for most voters, defined by incomprehensible budget numbers and little clarity on the impact of the debt ceiling on the average American. That has changed as a result of Biden’s economic policies that have produced the worst inflation in 40 years.