Length of spending caps, debt limit hike mulled as talks begin

The White House and congressional leaders are discussing the duration of appropriations caps and a debt limit raise, as staff talks get underway in advance of the next principals meeting on Friday.

A two-year appropriations deal is under consideration, according to sources familiar with the talks, along the lines of three separate laws since 2015 that were paired with suspensions of the debt limit.

The White House and top Democrats are pushing for two years of debt limit breathing room, as in the 2019 deal cut with former President Donald Trump. That law contained two years of spending caps, which Speaker Kevin McCarthy pointed out as far back as January.

Such an arrangement would, in theory, remove the threat of fiscal cliffs facing lawmakers and the economy until after the 2024 elections.

But it was clear Republicans aren’t yet on board with a two-year deal, in part because it lessens their leverage going into next year’s campaign. And Democrats still don’t want to link spending limits with the debt ceiling, preferring to deal with the two issues on separate tracks.