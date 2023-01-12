McCarthy seeks to calm debt ceiling water

Speaker Kevin McCarthy wants to negotiate spending cuts in exchange for lifting the debt ceiling, but he said Thursday that Republicans wouldn’t risk the government not being able to pay its bills.

"We don't want to put any fiscal problems to our economy and we won't," the California Republican said at his first weekly news conference as speaker. “But fiscal problems would be continuing to do business as usual.”

McCarthy said, for example, under former President Donald Trump’s administration Republicans negotiated a two-year budget caps and debt ceiling deal with a Democratic-controlled House.

However, that 2019 deal was actually to prevent budget caps enacted during 2011 negotiations on the debt limit from taking effect. The Trump administration and Democrats agreed to avoid a $125 billion decrease in discretionary spending set to begin in fiscal 2020, with $77.4 billion in offsets, and suspend the debt ceiling through July 2021.

What McCarthy and Republicans are now looking to do is the opposite — negotiate a deal that would cut discretionary spending from the current fiscal year. They’ve already agreed internally to write a budget resolution that would cap next year’s spending at fiscal 2022 levels and write House appropriations bills to fit under those caps.