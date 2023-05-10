Manchin says he will oppose all EPA nominees

Sen. Joe Manchin III vowed to oppose all EPA nominees who need confirmation, citing his displeasure over a greenhouse gas emissions rule for power plants that the agency is expected to announce Thursday.

The West Virginia Democrat said the Biden administration is pursuing a “radical climate agenda” regarding power plants, the second-largest source of emissions in the country, behind transportation.

“This administration is determined to advance its radical climate agenda and has made it clear they are hellbent on doing everything in their power to regulate coal- and gas-fueled power plants out of existence, no matter the cost to energy security and reliability,” Manchin said.

Citing testimony last week from members of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, Manchin said the power grids in the U.S. are at risk of becoming unreliable.

“I fear that this administration’s commitment to their extreme ideology overshadows their responsibility to ensure long-lasting energy and economic security,” he said.