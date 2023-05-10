White House outlines goals for permitting legislation

Bipartisan permitting legislation should provide greater authorities for siting of electric transmission lines and accelerate energy project permitting on federal lands, the White House said in a plan released Wednesday outlining its priorities.

As Congress considers multiple proposals for the long-sought overhaul of the federal process of permitting for energy and other large projects, the White House said in its plan that any legislation should also include changes to "outdated" mining laws and additional resources to improve data gathering.

Speaking at the Bipartisan Policy Center, Senior Advisor John Podesta said that the permitting process for clean energy infrastructure is "plagued by delays and bottlenecks."

"These delays are pervasive at every level of government — federal, state and local," said Podesta. "We got so good at stopping projects that we forgot how to build things in America."

Last year President Joe Biden endorsed a proposal from Senate Energy and Natural Resources Chairman Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va., on which Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer agreed to hold a vote in order to receive Manchin's support on the climate, tax and health care law.