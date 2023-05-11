EPA releases proposal for limiting power plant carbon emissions

The Environmental Protection Agency proposed regulations Thursday to cut climate-warming emissions from power plants that burn fossil fuels to generate electricity, one of the most significant policy levers the Biden administration can use to lower domestic carbon pollution.

The regulations would strengthen standards under the Clean Air Act for new gas-fired power plants and set emissions limits for “large, frequently used” fossil-powered electrical facilities, the EPA said.

EPA Administrator Michael Regan is slated to formally propose the regulations, which will go through a public comment period, in a speech at the University of Maryland on Thursday morning.

“By proposing new standards for fossil fuel-fired power plants, EPA is delivering on its mission to reduce harmful pollution that threatens people’s health and wellbeing,” Regan said in a statement. “EPA’s proposal relies on proven, readily available technologies to limit carbon pollution and seizes the momentum already underway in the power sector to move toward a cleaner future.”

The proposal would avoid as much as 617 million metric tons of carbon dioxide — the equivalent of about half the vehicles in the U.S. — through 2042, according to the EPA, which estimated the benefits of the proposal if implemented in its current form to be as much as $85 billion over the next 20 years.