House GOP election law overhaul may try to protect donors

House Administration Committee Republicans argued for strengthening voter identification laws, while loosening donor disclosure requirements, as they prepare legislation aimed at protecting political speech in elections.

At a committee hearing Thursday, they said the First Amendment is under attack from “misinformation czars” and “cancel culture,” and that Congress needs to act to bolster election integrity and voter confidence.

“Political speech is protected speech,” House Administration Chair Bryan Steil, R-Wis., said in his opening remarks. “Unfortunately, in our highly politicized, political culture and climate, the First Amendment has been under attack. … As a result, many Americans have grown concerned that their voices will be suppressed, or that their beliefs will be weaponized against them.”

The hearing was the second in a series that will culminate in the reintroduction of the American Confidence in Elections Act, which was first introduced by Republicans in 2022 and includes a long list of conservative election priorities.

The original bill had six subsections, addressing issues like election integrity, voter confidence, election security, protecting political speech and campaign finance reform. A senior House Republican aide said the new bill would be similar to the first, with a few tweaks. A draft is not yet available.