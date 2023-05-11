Tuberville seeks to clarify remark about white nationalists in military

Sen. Tommy Tuberville on Thursday sought to clarify comments he made earlier this week about white nationalists in the military, suggesting his highly controversial remarks had been misunderstood.

During an interview Monday with WBHM, a public radio station in Birmingham, the Alabama Republican was asked whether white nationalists should be allowed to serve in the military.

“They call them that. I call them Americans,” Tuberville said during the radio interview.

Extremism in the military has been a focus of many lawmakers after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, which involved some veterans and even a handful of active duty servicemembers.

Tuberville's comments earned widespread condemnation. Speaking on the Senate floor Thursday, Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., called the comments “utterly revolting.”