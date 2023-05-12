Kevin McCarthy’s chief of staff Dan Meyer to retire in June

Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced Friday that his chief of staff, Dan Meyer, is soon retiring and will be replaced in the role by Machalagh Carr, his current general counsel.

Meyer, who has been participating in debt limit negotiations with the White House and other congressional leadership staff, will continue working for McCarthy through early June, which coincides with the deadline for Congress to raise the statutory borrowing limit without risking a breach.

Meyer served as McCarthy’s chief of staff for the past four years, before the California Republican ascended to the speakership in January after a 15-ballot election process on the floor, and previously served in the role under former Speaker Newt Gingrich. He is the first person in modern history to serve as chief of staff to two separate speakers, according to a release from McCarthy’s office announcing his retirement and other staff moves.

Between his stints working in Congress, Meyer served as a legislative affairs assistant to former President George W. Bush and spent some time in the private sector.

“It has been a testament to Dan’s management and leadership skills that he has helmed the offices of two different Speakers of the House, and just like my good friend Speaker Gingrich, I am personally grateful for all of Dan’s work for me, our staff, this institution, and for our great nation,” McCarthy said in a statement. “I am glad that we will continue to benefit from his wise guidance in the weeks to come, and I wish him the best when he gets to begin the next chapter of his life.”