Parties scramble for deal on debt limit, budget

Democratic and Republican staff negotiators spent the weekend and a good part of Monday trying to get on the same page about what’s on the table in debt limit and budget talks ahead of a high-stakes Tuesday meeting at the White House.

The consensus among people familiar with the talks is that the two parties remain far apart, so much so that it wasn’t clear how much progress President Joe Biden and congressional leaders would be able to make at their meeting.

One issue is logistical: Biden is scheduled to leave Wednesday for G-7 meetings in Japan and subsequent stops that will keep him away from Washington for a week.

But Speaker Kevin McCarthy and his allies believe a deal is needed before this weekend, in order to give lawmakers time to get a bill through both chambers and signed by the president before Treasury runs out of borrowing room to meet all U.S. obligations on time.

“I think everybody should ask Joe Biden, you know, why’s he leaving town at such a serious moment? I mean, the American people are worried about defaulting on our debt and he’s going out of the country,” Republican Study Committee Chairman Kevin Hern of Oklahoma said after leaving a meeting in McCarthy’s office Monday.