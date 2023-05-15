Supreme Court to decide case on South Carolina congressional map

The Supreme Court announced Monday it will decide whether a three-judge panel was correct to throw out South Carolina’s map for its 1st District.

The case could decide the contours of the seat currently held by second-term Republican Rep. Nancy Mace, as well as changes to other districts in the state. The lower court panel’s decision has been stayed until after the Supreme Court decides the case.

An individual voter and the state’s NAACP filed the lawsuit in 2021, arguing that state legislators manipulated the congressional map to minimize the voting power of Black voters.

Following an October bench trial, Judges Mary Lewis and Richard Gergel of the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina and Judge Toby Heytens of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit agreed that the 1st District violated the 14th Amendment to the Constitution.

In a January decision, the three judges wrote that legislators deliberately moved 30,000 Black residents from Charleston County out of the district to keep its population about 17 percent Black. That “target” meant the district would keep a “desired partisan tilt” in Republicans’ favor, the judges wrote.