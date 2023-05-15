Supreme Court to review House Oversight lawsuit from 2017

The Supreme Court will decide whether lawmakers can turn to the courts when the federal government denies them documents, as members of a House oversight committee did when they sought information about the former Trump International Hotel in Washington.

The case centers on a law that gives any seven members of what was then called the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee the right to request information from the federal government, which is separate from the typical authority of the panel’s majority to do so. A decision could reshape the ability of the minority party in Congress to oversee the federal government.

The justices announced Monday that they would hear an appeal from the Justice Department on a case that started in 2017. The case will likely be heard in the court’s next term starting in October.

Democrats on the panel filed a lawsuit against the General Services Administration for documents related to the agency’s lease of the building to former President Donald Trump. The Democrats were concerned about the potential for the Trump administration to use the lease and the hotel itself to benefit Trump personally.

The Democratic members argued the agency violated the law when it refused to provide them information. A district court dismissed the lawsuit, but the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit reversed the ruling and found that the lawsuit could proceed.